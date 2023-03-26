former-san-diego-and-la-charger-cory-liuget-hosts-house-of-pancakes-academy-for-all-ages-at-san-diego-high

A great day for a former first rounder Cory Liuget for the San Diego Chargers and later LA Chargers to come back out to San Diego and bring the community together of all ages for a skills academy!

The day including a girls 7 on 7 tournament, 1 on 1 challenges, and many other skill challenges.

Check out the House of Pancakes Academy website for more information: https://houseofpancakesacademy.com/

Vittorio Rienzo