Former San Diego and LA Charger Cory Liuget hosts House of Pancakes academy for all ages at San Diego High

by Vittorio Rienzo
27 Marzo 2023
A great day for a former first rounder Cory Liuget for the San Diego Chargers and later LA Chargers to come back out to San Diego and bring the community together of all ages for a skills academy!

The day including a girls 7 on 7 tournament, 1 on 1 challenges, and many other skill challenges.

Check out the House of Pancakes Academy website for more information: https://houseofpancakesacademy.com/

 

