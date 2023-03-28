former-southwestern-michigan-college-student-sentenced-after-threatening-roomate

A former Southwestern Michigan College student has been sentenced.

This, after attacking a fellow student in September on the Dowagiac campus.

Leader Publications reports that 19-year-old Jeremiah Whickum-Ray allegedly punched another student and threatened him with scissors.

Whickum-Ray pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to two years probation along with an anger management assessment.

Whickum-Ray apologized, in court, for his actions. The judge said had he actually used the scissors on his victim, he’d be going to jail.

