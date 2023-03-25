Former state MP Milton Orkopoulos denies abusing boys, offering them drugs

by valipomponi
25 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
former-state-mp-milton-orkopoulos-denies-abusing-boys,-offering-them-drugs


The former Labor MP is on trial in the NSW District Court accused of sexually abusing four boys between the mid-1990s and early 2000s.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Former state MP Milton Orkopoulos denies abusing boys, offering them drugs

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: