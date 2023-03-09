Forward defence: Albanese feted with gold chariot to celebrate security partnership by Vittorio Rienzo 10 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 In a priceless moment of soft power for Australia using the common bond of cricket, Modi arranged for Albanese to be greeted like a hero. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Forward defence: Albanese feted with gold chariot to celebrate security partnership” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Forward defence: Albanese feted with gold chariot to celebrate security partnership”