Four Additional States Join Justice Department’s Suit To Block JetBlue’s Acquisition Of Spirit Airlines

You are here Justice News Today, the Attorneys General of California, Maryland, New Jersey, and North Carolina joined a civil antitrust lawsuit filed by the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the State of New York, and the District of Columbia to block JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines. The Antitrust Division and the state Attorneys General filed an amended complaint in the District of Massachusetts.

“We look forward to litigating this important case alongside our state law enforcement partners to stop JetBlue from eliminating its rival, Spirit,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Doha Mekki. “Today we welcome the States of California, Maryland, New Jersey, and North Carolina, who join the complaint to protect the benefits of competition in the airline industry on behalf of their residents.”

Updated March 31, 2023

Ufficio Stampa