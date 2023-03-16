four-taken-to-hospital-after-head-on-crash

Four people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on U.S. 20 west of State Road 15.

The collision happened around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, when the driver of a Chevy was traveling eastbound and crossed the center line, hitting a Ford.

The driver of the Chevy suffered pelvic injuries. Two passengers in that vehicle also suffered leg and head injuries. The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with a catastrophic leg injury.

Factors that led to the crash are still under investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Vito Califano