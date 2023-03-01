France does not set a target for reducing pesticide use by 2030 by Vittorio Rienzo 1 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The government’s Ecophyto 2030 plan sets out to coordinate France’s target against pesticide use in agriculture with that of the European Union. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “France does not set a target for reducing pesticide use by 2030” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “France does not set a target for reducing pesticide use by 2030”