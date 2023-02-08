France eyes growth and slower inflation in 2023 by Ufficio Stampa 8 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 After a 2.6% growth in 2022, France’s national statistics bureau INSEE forecasts weak but positive growth in the first half of 2023 as well as slower inflation. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “France eyes growth and slower inflation in 2023” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “France eyes growth and slower inflation in 2023”