France’s EDF posts historic loss, debt swells by Vito Califano 17 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The state-controlled utility was required to sell electricity under cost following soaring energy prices due to the war in Ukraine. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “France’s EDF posts historic loss, debt swells” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “France’s EDF posts historic loss, debt swells”