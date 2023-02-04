France’s pension reform among top demands on day of protests by Mata 4 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Not all unions have responded to the call, but all promise to oppose this controversial reform if the government tries to impose it. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “France’s pension reform among top demands on day of protests” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “France’s pension reform among top demands on day of protests”