cronaca

‘Freda’ Review: A Potent Drama About the State of Things in Haiti, Seen Through Female Eyes

by Ufficio Stampa
19 December 2021
‘freda’-review:-a-potent-drama-about-the-state-of-things-in-haiti,-seen-through-female-eyes

Personal and political life in Haiti are brought sharply into focus in “Freda,” a powerful and resolutely unsentimental drama about a determined young university student who must decide whether to stay in her deeply troubled country or seek a future elsewhere. Weaving documentary footage of civil unrest into an intelligent and compassionate screenplay that examines […]

%d bloggers like this: