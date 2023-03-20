Free Admission For LAUSD Students To LA Zoo If Strike Closes Schools March 21-23

The entrance to the Los Angeles Zoo on Feb. 16, 2021. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG) Parents get an admission break at the Los Angeles Zoo if a strike by Service Employees International Union Local 99 workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District goes into effect this week.

The zoo will offer free admission to currently enrolled Los Angeles Unified School District students in grades K-12, with a $5 fee for an accompanying adult, on March 21-23.

Students need to show proof of enrollment by presenting their school identification card, report card, school newsletter, or similar proof of enrollment. Free admission will be offered only on days that LAUSD schools are impacted by the pending closures.

Tickets must be purchased in person at the Zoo box office. This is offer is only good for Tuesday-Thursday this week. Tickets are not available online.

The zoo is also offering a “Community Safari Day” program for children in grades K-5. The Learning and Engagement staff at the zoo will lead activities and crafts about for students, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 21-23. Extended morning (8-9 a.m.) and afternoon (4-5) hours will also be offered with paid registration. Admission will be $50 per student. Online advance registration is required. In the event that school closures end, any fees paid for future dates will be refunded. No refunds will be permitted for other individual cancellations. Register here: http://www.lazoo.org/lausd

Regular zoo admission is $22 for adults and $17 for children ages 2-12.

Los Angeles Zoo is located at 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles. 323-644-4200. http://www.lazoo.org

Holly Andres | Editorial assistant and calendar editor Holly Andres has been editorial assistant and calendar editor since 1997 for the Los Angeles Daily News. She graduated from Cal State Northridge with a history degree.

Vittorio Rienzo