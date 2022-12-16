free-onlyfans-accounts-to-follow-in-december-2022

Andy Ruiz is the first boxer of Mexican heritage to become the heavyweight champion of the world. On his OnlyFans profile, Andy shares behind-the-scenes training videos, his beautiful home and luxury car collection, as well as his larger-than-life personality.

Andy isn’t just a fighter on social media, he is an OnlyFans-sponsored fighter. Recently he rocked his OF-branded boxing trunks when he defeated Luis Ortiz. When Andy’s not in the ring, he’s posting great content to his profile.