Free public transport push to ‘bring people back into the city’ and boost CBD spending

by Vittorio Ferla
14 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
free-public-transport-push-to-‘bring-people-back-into-the-city’-and-boost-cbd-spending


Business wants free public transport introduced for major events and public holidays after fare-free period in April 2022 brought a spike in spending in Sydney’s CBD.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Free public transport push to ‘bring people back into the city’ and boost CBD spending

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: