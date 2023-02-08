French agricultural union calls for Paris demonstration after ban on bee-killing pesticide by pappa2200 8 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Farmers were expected to gather in Paris on Wednesday with the hope of putting pressure on the government a few days before the Paris International Agricultural Show. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “French agricultural union calls for Paris demonstration after ban on bee-killing pesticide” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “French agricultural union calls for Paris demonstration after ban on bee-killing pesticide”