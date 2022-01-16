cronaca

French Artist JR’s Documentary ‘Paper & Glue’ Wins Top ARCA Prize

by Ufficio Stampa
16 January 2022
“Paper & Glue,” the feature-length documentary that follows French artist JR as he plasters his provocative large-scale images of people in such places as the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, the U.S.-Mexico border wall and a California supermax prison, has won the top prize at Uruguay’s inaugural arts film festival, ARCA, which wrapped on Friday, […]

