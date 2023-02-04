French bakers take to the streets over surging electricity prices

by Vittorio Ferla
4 Febbraio 2023
Hundreds of bakers demonstrated in Paris on Monday to warn that the country’s bread and croissant makers were under threat from surging electricity and raw material prices.

