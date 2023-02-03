French economy grew 2.6% in 2022, with inflation at 6% by valipomponi 3 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 In the fourth quarter, growth slowed down to only 0.1%. French consumer prices were back on the rise, with annual inflation accelerating to 6% from 5.9% in December. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “French economy grew 2.6% in 2022, with inflation at 6%” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “French economy grew 2.6% in 2022, with inflation at 6%”