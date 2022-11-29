French, German justice ministers want EPPO to prosecute sanctions violations

by valipomponi
29 Novembre 2022
Comments 0
french,-german-justice-ministers-want-eppo-to-prosecute-sanctions-violations


By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

JUSTICE Ministers from France and Germany have urged the European Public Prosecutors Office (EPPO) to prosecute breaches of sanctions on Russia

In a statement, French Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond Moretti and German Minister of Justice, Marco Buschman said Russia’s “violation, direct or indirect, must call for a firm and uniform response throughout Europe.”

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post French, German justice ministers want EPPO to prosecute sanctions violations appeared first on AML Intelligence.

valipomponi

0 comments on “French, German justice ministers want EPPO to prosecute sanctions violations

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: