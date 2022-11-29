By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
JUSTICE Ministers from France and Germany have urged the European Public Prosecutors Office (EPPO) to prosecute breaches of sanctions on Russia
In a statement, French Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond Moretti and German Minister of Justice, Marco Buschman said Russia’s “violation, direct or indirect, must call for a firm and uniform response throughout Europe.”
The post French, German justice ministers want EPPO to prosecute sanctions violations appeared first on AML Intelligence.
0 comments on “French, German justice ministers want EPPO to prosecute sanctions violations”