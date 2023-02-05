French government launches plan to tackle medicine shortages by Vittorio Ferla 5 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The plan, which will consist of multiple projects, will form the basis of a roadmap to combat shortages of healthcare products for the next few years that will be presented in June. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “French government launches plan to tackle medicine shortages” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “French government launches plan to tackle medicine shortages”