French government refrains from adopting tough measures on drought… for now by pappa2200 1 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The government is calling on local authorities to issue restriction orders on water use well ahead of the summer as an unprecedented winter drought is hitting the country. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “French government refrains from adopting tough measures on drought… for now” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “French government refrains from adopting tough measures on drought… for now”