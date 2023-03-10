French nuclear watchdog steps up pressure on EDF after new crack at Normandy power plant by Mata 10 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Embroiled in a stress corrosion issue affecting its nuclear reactors, the utility will have to check around 200 welds faster than expected. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “French nuclear watchdog steps up pressure on EDF after new crack at Normandy power plant” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “French nuclear watchdog steps up pressure on EDF after new crack at Normandy power plant”