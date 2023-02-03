French pension reform: After large protest turnout, unions want to step up resistance by Vito Califano 3 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Further days of action are already planned for February 7 and 11, as the government’s bill moves through Parliament. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “French pension reform: After large protest turnout, unions want to step up resistance” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “French pension reform: After large protest turnout, unions want to step up resistance”