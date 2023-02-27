French pension reform: Government looks for compromise with right by Vittorio Rienzo 27 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The government hopes its bill will be adopted by the right-leaning Sénat, which starts debating the bill this week. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “French pension reform: Government looks for compromise with right” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “French pension reform: Government looks for compromise with right”