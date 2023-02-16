French pension reform strikes slow before March showdown

by Vittorio Ferla
16 Febbraio 2023
french-pension-reform-strikes-slow-before-march-showdown


Turnout was down for new demonstrations against a bitterly opposed pension reform being debated in Parliament, but union heads are planning for a bigger confrontation on March 7.

