French pension reform: Unions stay put despite protests losing steam

by Ufficio Stampa
16 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
french-pension-reform:-unions-stay-put-despite-protests-losing-steam


Unions intend to keep fighting the proposed reform even though demonstrations and strikes are losing momentum.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “French pension reform: Unions stay put despite protests losing steam

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: