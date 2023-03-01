French pension reform: Why comparing European systems is hardly relevant

by Vittorio Ferla
1 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
french-pension-reform:-why-comparing-european-systems-is-hardly-relevant


French politicians are quick to cite their European neighbors to help prove their point. But pension systems are so complex and different that comparing them is rarely feasible.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “French pension reform: Why comparing European systems is hardly relevant

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: