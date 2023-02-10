French thermal spas struggle to recover from Covid-19 pandemic by valipomponi 10 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 In 2022, the number of spa visitors in the 88 French spa towns was still down by 25% compared to 2019. The health crisis has increased the vulnerability of some resorts. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “French thermal spas struggle to recover from Covid-19 pandemic” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “French thermal spas struggle to recover from Covid-19 pandemic”