French thermal spas struggle to recover from Covid-19 pandemic

by valipomponi
10 Febbraio 2023
In 2022, the number of spa visitors in the 88 French spa towns was still down by 25% compared to 2019. The health crisis has increased the vulnerability of some resorts.

