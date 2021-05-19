‘friends’-apartment-lego-kit-comes-with-a-canoe,-a-turkey-and-a-janice-minifig

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There is nothing more fulfilling than an ultra-specific Lego set. And “Friends” fanatics, your time is now. You’ve seen the Lego Central Perk building set, but now Lego has leveled-up. Behold the “Friends” apartments, both of them. A massive undertaking that includes the duo New York rentals complete with stage lighting and a Joey minifigure in all of Chandler’s clothes. The attention to detail is worth putting your head in a turkey over.

Crazy specificity is power of Lego. Are you deeply into mythology and Roman history, there’s a Lego set for that. Marvel fan? Take your pick of the countless Lego offerings. Here is our list of favorite Lego sets perfect for every brand of fanatic in your life.

‘Friends’ Apartment

Courtesy of Lego

If you’ve gotten bored recreating classic scenes of “Friends” set in Central Perk, now you can expand into all of the antics that took place in Joey and Chandler’s apartment, as well as Monica and Rachel’s-turned-Monica and Chandler’s apartment. At almost 2,050 pieces, the double room set features everything from Monica’s secret messy closet to the Barcaloungers. Similar to the Central Perk set that came before it, these apartments are treated like they are being built on a Hollywood soundstage, framed in scaffolding and studio lights for all of your eventual stop motion TikTok video needs. All six titular friends are represented in new minifig form, and this time — oh my God! — Janice is also included.

Infinity Gauntlet

Courtesy of Lego

Build the most powerful object in the universe. Marvel just dropped this Lego recreation of the Infinity Gauntlet, complete with Infinity Gems. Recreate the snappening or use your glove to restore justice and peace in the world, it’s entirely up to you. Only 590 pieces even the youngest of Groots should be able to reconstruct this golden glove. Just don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on this purchase as it’s already sold out on Amazon.

Venom

Courtesy of Lego

We didn’t know Lego art like this existed, until we saw the red Venom tongue turned into Lego blocks in this comic book inspired Venom head. This bust of the Marvel symbiote character straddles the line of good and evil, much like his movie version from the film starring Tom Hardy as human reporter Eddie Brock by day, flesh craving alien parasite Venom by night. (or whenever Venom is hungry, which is technically the time). The 565 piece is perfect for any homes mantel or bedside table because it is, without a doubt, art.

Vintage Mickey and Minnie

Courtesy of Lego

Disney characters aren’t just for kids and nothing proves that better than Lego’s buildable Mickey and Minnie statues. They stand at 15-inches tall and are posable, with Mickey holding a soapbox guitar and Minnie holding a bouquet of flowers. (Additional pieces of the set include an old-fashioned film camera on a tripod and a tiny photo album). Intended for builders ages 18-years-old and up, they are designed to be decorative additions to one’s home or workspace, right down to the classic film cel base they stand on. But, that’s not to say there’s not fun to be had with them as well.

Colosseum

Courtesy of Lego

Retailing for almost $550 and coming in at just over 9,000 pieces, the recreation of the historical Colosseum in Rome is arguably one of the most extravagant mass-produced Lego sets on the market at the moment. It is also the literal largest and likely one of the most methodical to put together, as the majority of the pieces are the same color and need to be arranged in an oval pattern that is quite hypnotic. Details such as archways, pathways and olive trees will further lend themselves to the authenticity of the collector’s version of the real-life amphitheater.

Disney Castle

If you have a weekend to kill (maybe it’s raining, maybe you’re still waiting out your final quarantine before you’re fully vaxxed), the Disney castle set might be even more fun to put together than to play with. Featuring more than 4,000 pieces, including minifigs of everyone’s favorites Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the build is one-part architectural and one-part perfect Disney detail. The back of the castle features individually themed rooms for classic properties from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to “Aladdin.”

Nintendo Entertainment System

Courtesy of Lego

Who needs a real game console when you can build one out of Legos! Cobble together your own Nintendo Entertainment System out of the 2,646 piece kit and then start on your own little TV. Captured in time (and on your Lego screen) is the world’s greatest video game from “Super Mario Bros.”

Sesame Street Kit

Courtesy of Amazon

Lego suggests this set be built by someone over the age of 18, but in reality it is fun for the whole family. The youngest members, who may still watch the show often, will get a kick out of seeing the colorful brownstone and Hooper’s grocery come into their own home in a new way, while the older members get a sense of nostalgia building Bert and Ernie’s apartment and Oscar the Grouch’s trash corner and even putting pigeons on the roof. Fair warning, though: You may find yourself alternating between singing “Rubber Duckie” and counting the various pieces as you dump them out from the bag while working on this. (“One — one Big Bird minifig, ah ha ha!”)

Hogwarts Castle

Courtesy of Lego

Recreate the magic of “Harry Potter” by building your own Hogwarts school. The 6,020 piece set comes with all manner of magical oddities from including 27 microfigures from the books and movies, the Whomping Willow, Hagrid’s Hut and much more. Get it before the holidays so it can be your “festive” decor (and then you have a good excuse to let it stay up for months on end!)

