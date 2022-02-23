cronaca

Fritz Peters, Early LGBTQ Literary Icon, Coming to Screens and Bookshelves in New Rights Deal

by
23 February 2022
fritz-peters,-early-lgbtq-literary-icon,-coming-to-screens-and-bookshelves-in-new-rights-deal

Fritz Peters, a post-WWII literary heavyweight and unsung LGBTQ icon, will see his work adapted into feature films and repopulated on bookshelves. Production label Hirsch Giovanni Entertainment has acquired movie and publishing rights to novels and memoirs by Peters, who lived as a commercial author beloved by glitterati like Gore Vidal. His work included themes […]

