From bleak to beauty: Grand designs to transform an unloved city block

by Vittorio Rienzo
31 Gennaio 2023
Comments 0
from-bleak-to-beauty:-grand-designs-to-transform-an-unloved-city-block


This empty lot on a much-maligned Sydney street has so much potential. Now 13 architects have unveiled their visions for what it could become.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “From bleak to beauty: Grand designs to transform an unloved city block

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: