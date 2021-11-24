from-hello-to-goodbye!-relive-hannah-and-jed’s-rocky-‘bachelorette’-journey

So much for their happy ending. Jed Wyatt and Hannah Brown went on quite the journey after meeting on season 15 of The Bachelorette.

During the May 2019 premiere, Wyatt became the third man to meet Brown — and he wooed her almost immediately. The singer-songwriter played guitar for her when they first got time alone on night one, and the pair’s romance took off from there.

It appeared to be smooth sailing for the lovestruck duo from then on, until Wyatt met Brown’s parents. Wyatt figured out that they weren’t buying that he was on the show for the right reasons — and were skeptical that his songwriting career would be enough to provide for their daughter.

“It seems like they were mainly concerned with the financial aspect of our relationship,” Wyatt said during part one of the July 2019 finale. “They don’t think I’m adequate or something.”

Still, when the Nashville singer got down on one knee during the second part of the finale, the former pageant queen said yes!

However, the moment she returned home, Brown found out about Haley Stevens, Wyatt’s ex who has spoken out multiple times during the season with claims that they were in a relationship all along — and that he was just going on the show to further his music career.

With that, the Alabama native called it all off once she and Wyatt returned home to the U.S. after their Greece trip.

One year after Wyatt proposed to Brown, the Bachelor alum opened up about the moment, noting how hard it was to overcome the heartbreak she experienced shortly after the happy moment took place.

“If I could go back and tell [my May 2019 self] something, I would whisper, ‘It’s going to be OK,’” Brown wrote via Instagram in May 2020, alongside a photo of herself in Greece just before Wyatt asked for her hand.

She explained she would tell herself in that moment, “You’re right, this ain’t it, but it‘s the direction. So open up your hands, and let go of the control. Trust this process, it’s going to be worth it. Also, nice butt!”

Wyatt, for his part, spoke about his time with Brown during an October 2021 appearance on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey,” saying he doesn’t blame his ex-fiancée for how things ended.

“Hannah and I had similar southern upbringings. And that was something different than anyone else on the show. … I guess [she] and I just [had] that kind of connection, and it felt comfortable,” he said on the podcast. “But on top of that, you know, when you have a lot of people in your ear … I can see that I was definitely pushed in that direction, I’m sure she was too. And it’s like, really hard to, like, listen to your gut.”

In November 2021, Brown released her memoir, God Bless This Mess, in which she again spoke about the failed engagement, revealing she almost said no to the proposal.

“I was caught up in the magic and the fantasy of it all when all of a sudden he got down on one knee and pulled out a ring, and I thought … No. I can’t. This isn’t what it is supposed to be like,” she wrote. “I said yes anyway. It’s hard to explain how conflicted I felt. Jed hadn’t done anything wrong. I cared about him. And the engagement itself was dreamy — but it wasn’t necessarily my dream.”

Scroll down for a full breakdown of Wyatt and Brown’s ups and downs over the years: