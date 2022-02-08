from-justin-hartley-to-‘selling-sunset’:-chrishell-stause’s-book-revelations

A time for reflection. From her headline-making divorce to her reality TV role, Chrishell Stause is getting candid in her new book, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work.

“I started this process when we went into lockdown,” the 40-year-old Selling Sunset star told Forbes ahead of the memoir’s Tuesday, February 8, release. “There was nothing to do and I was kind of going through a lot at the time. A book deal was presented to me and it felt a little overwhelming, but I unknowingly had already started the process. It just felt nice to be able to tell the story in my way and give some context to some things that didn’t previously have much.”

She continued: “Now that people constantly reach out asking me for advice and connecting with me about things we’ve both gone through, it did feel like I’m finally in a place where it feels like I can help people in a position where I lived through this. Failure is a part of life and if you don’t fail at life, you’re not going to succeed in life. Not everything is going to work out the way we planned or the way we had in our head or our ideal life – and sometimes, that’s for the best. I think that I’m definitely living that right now.”

The book tackles Stause’s childhood and journey into Hollywood, but she knows her love life is one of the topics that readers will be most intrigued by. The Days Of Our Lives alum was married to Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021. On the Netflix series, fans watched Stause learn via text message that the This Is Us star filed for divorce in 2019.

“I didn’t mind my love life being public because it was something I was so proud of,” she wrote in the book. “I always wanted to have a family, and at the time I thought I was with the love of my life. However, I never could have predicted how it all came crashing down so forcefully.”

More recently, she dated her Selling Sunset costar and real estate boss Jason Oppenheim for several months, calling it quits over her desire to be a mother.

“I feel like with life you’re constantly in a state of under construction. I just had the most successful relationship I’ve ever had, something I’m really proud of,” she told Forbes. “Even though we aren’t together, it’s really important to us to keep that friendship and to really just feel like we are each other’s biggest support group. It doesn’t always have to end in heartbreak. If you can recognize that you don’t have the same goals, that doesn’t mean that somebody is the bad guy. You can still love that person and support that person and want everything for them. It’ll just take a different path.”

Under Construction is available now. Scroll through for the biggest revelations from the book: