From Moscow to Sciences Po, the dissident ways of Sergei Guriev by Vittorio Ferla 3 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Number two at Paris’ prestigious university, the Russian economist in exile since 2013 is a member of the group responsible for drawing up international sanctions against Russia. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “From Moscow to Sciences Po, the dissident ways of Sergei Guriev” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “From Moscow to Sciences Po, the dissident ways of Sergei Guriev”