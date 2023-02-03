From Moscow to Sciences Po, the dissident ways of Sergei Guriev

by Vittorio Ferla
3 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
from-moscow-to-sciences-po,-the-dissident-ways-of-sergei-guriev


Number two at Paris’ prestigious university, the Russian economist in exile since 2013 is a member of the group responsible for drawing up international sanctions against Russia.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “From Moscow to Sciences Po, the dissident ways of Sergei Guriev

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: