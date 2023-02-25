From Tamworth to Taylor Square, Australia shows off its pride to the world

by Mata
25 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
from-tamworth-to-taylor-square,-australia-shows-off-its-pride-to-the-world


Among the 12,000 people set to walk, dance and ride down Oxford Street, some have travelled further than others as Sydney – and Australia – shows itself off to the world.

Mata

0 comments on “From Tamworth to Taylor Square, Australia shows off its pride to the world

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: