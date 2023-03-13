From the Archives, 1953: 10,000 watch lifesavers

by Ufficio Stampa
14 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
from-the-archives,-1953:-10,000-watch-lifesavers


The Herald was there as record crowds gathered at Newport Beach to watch Lifesaving Association of Australia’s national championship carnival.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “From the Archives, 1953: 10,000 watch lifesavers

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: