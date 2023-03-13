From the Archives, 1953: 10,000 watch lifesavers by Ufficio Stampa 14 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The Herald was there as record crowds gathered at Newport Beach to watch Lifesaving Association of Australia’s national championship carnival. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “From the Archives, 1953: 10,000 watch lifesavers” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “From the Archives, 1953: 10,000 watch lifesavers”