From the Archives, 1963: Man’s shark haul may be killer by Vittorio Ferla 29 Gennaio 2023 Comments 0 A day after Sydney actress Marcia Hathaway was fatally mauled at Sugarloaf Bay, shark hunter Tom McCulla landed a bronze whaler near the scene of the attack. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “From the Archives, 1963: Man’s shark haul may be killer” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “From the Archives, 1963: Man’s shark haul may be killer”