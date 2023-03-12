From the Archives, 1993: The Keating miracle by Vittorio Rienzo 13 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Election 1993: for the Coalition it was the “unlosable election”, for Paul Keating it was “the sweetest victory of all”. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “From the Archives, 1993: The Keating miracle” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “From the Archives, 1993: The Keating miracle”