frozen’s-jonathan-groff-officiated-jennifer-lee-and-alfred-molina’s-wedding

Quite the starring role! Many celebrities, including Kris Jenner and Carson Daly have been asked to officiate their friends’ weddings, while others have fulfilled the sacred duty on the spot!

“Here comes the bride … so honored to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth,” Daly wrote via Instagram in July 2021, after marrying Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in Oklahoma. “May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you!”

The Voice host gushed about playing such a vital part in the country crooner’s big day with the “Hollaback Girl” singer after working alongside both musicians on the NBC reality series for years.

“It was very, very special. It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives,” Daly said on Today, days after the pair said “I do” on Shelton’s ranch. “The ceremony was the perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen.”

The former VJ continued: “It was perfectly them. The whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is. It was as country and down home and fun as Blake is. They just work. They’re an unlikely pair. They’re like if you paired delicious fried chicken with champagne. They’re comfort food with class.”

When Hilary Duff married Matthew Koma in December 2019, she chose her Younger costar Molly Bernard to stand up and run the ceremony. The event was co-officiated by Koma’s longtime pal Chris Mintz-Plasse.

“WE BOOGIED,” Bernard wrote alongside photos from the special day, joking, “As most officiants do, I fell into a deep split at the feet of bride @hilaryduff.” She also shared images from the night, calling it, “perfect.”

Chris Harrison, for his part, has officiated multiple ceremonies for Bachelor Nation favorites. Harry Styles, on the other hand, took on the role for his manager Jeffrey Azoff in January 2021, causing a frenzy when he arrived with new love Olivia Wilde on his arm.

