FSB Bans Climate Activist’s Family From Russia for Half a Century

by Ufficio Stampa
23 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
fsb-bans-climate-activist’s-family-from-russia-for-half-a-century


The FSB has banned the family of prominent Russian-Armenian climate activist Arshak Makichyan from Russia for the next 50 years.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “FSB Bans Climate Activist’s Family From Russia for Half a Century

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: