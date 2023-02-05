Fuel tax credit change would deliver $4 billion budget boost: Grattan

by Ufficio Stampa
5 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
fuel-tax-credit-change-would-deliver-$4-billion-budget-boost:-grattan


The fuel tax credit, which offsets fuel excise for businesses, would be halved under a proposal the Grattan Institute says would help repair the budget bottom line.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “Fuel tax credit change would deliver $4 billion budget boost: Grattan

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: