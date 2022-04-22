‘full’-heart!-kourtney-poses-with-her,-travis’-kids-after-b-day-celebration

One happy lady! Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a glimpse into her family life with Travis Barker while celebrating her birthday.

“Grateful for all of the blessings God has given me on my 43rd year of life,” the reality TV personality wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 20. “ heart full.”

The Kardashians star, who turned 43 on Monday, April 18, enjoyed her special day with her fiancé, 46, at Disneyland. The couple was joined by Barker’s two kids, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The Blink-182 drummer’s 23-year-old stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, who Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya, was in attendance as the crew visited the Happiest Place on Earth.

The Poosh founder’s youngest son, Reign, 7, also tagged along for the full-filled day in Anaheim, California. Kardashian shares Reign, Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick, from whom she split in 2015 after dating on and off for nine years.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared several moments from the outing, including two group snaps. In the first picture, the blended family — all of whom wore some variation of a black outfit — posed against a wall inside the park.

The second snap shows the squad making funny faces, with the birthday girl throwing up a peace sign while wearing Minnie Mouse ears that were decorated with gold dots and a matching gold bow.

“Such a great time!” Landon commented on the post, which also included a photo of Reign sipping on a slushie and holding a red panda stuffed animal from the new Pixar film, Turning Red.

As she ventured through the amusement park, Kardashian documented more memories, such as a look at her Micky Mouse beignet and a Disney-themed cake that featured Mickey and Minnie ears around the perimeter of the red and black confection.

“So blessed you were born, Happy Birthday ,” the “I Think I’m OKAY” rocker commented on his fiancée’s post.

Kardashian, who got engaged to Barker in October 2021, kept her birthday festivities going by heading south to Laguna Beach, California, on Thursday, April 21.

The TV personality showed off her beachfront room via her Instagram Story, revealing that it was filled with neon pink, orange and green flowers.

The bouquets, which were sent by Barker, matched the big blooms Kardashian received on her actual birthday at her home in Los Angeles.

Ahead of turning 43, Kardashian and Barker had a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammys earlier this month. The union was not legal as the couple didn’t obtain a marriage license.