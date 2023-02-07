Full Speech of King Mohammed VI on 47th Anniversary of the Green March> by pappa2200 7 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 King Mohammed VI delivered, on Sunday, a speech to the Nation on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the glorious Green March. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Full Speech of King Mohammed VI on 47th Anniversary of the Green March>” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Full Speech of King Mohammed VI on 47th Anniversary of the Green March>”