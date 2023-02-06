Funding for private schools grows faster than for state schools

by Vittorio Ferla
6 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
funding-for-private-schools-grows-faster-than-for-state-schools


Federal and state money going to NSW non-government schools grew by 27.2 per cent over the 10 years to 2021.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Funding for private schools grows faster than for state schools

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: