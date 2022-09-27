further-ventures-launches-$200m-fund-anchored-by-abu-dhabi’s-adq-to-back-founders-from-idea-stage-to-exit

Further, a new venture building and investment firm, has launched a US$200 million fund dedicated to co-creating ventures focused on Digital Assets, Fintech and Supply Chain. Backed by ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, Further partners with entrepreneurs as an institutional co-founder to launch and grow new ventures from ideation to exit.

Entrepreneurs and experienced executives who choose to launch their next venture with Further will have access to product and engineering resources for concept development; seed capital required to take the business to Series A;and reserved capital for following on through multiple rounds of funding. Beyond capital investment, Further has a dedicated team that provides legal and regulatory support, talent sourcing and recruitment, operations, and business development expertise with access to some of the largest organizations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as well as venture builders globally, as part of Further’s extensive network.

Further will partner with founders to build ventures in three distinct verticals:

Digital Assets – Digital asset payments products, blockchain asset custody and security solutions, marketplaces, wallets and other infrastructure for institutions

FinTech –Wealth management, SME finance, financial inclusion, remittance, and payroll products benefiting from Further’s experience in launching regulated financial institutions in global markets.

Supply Chain – Digital freight and warehouse management companies and other supply chain-related business benefiting from Further’s extensive ties to ADQ’s broad portfolio which includes major international retailers, port operators, and airlines.

In addition to launching its own ventures with founders, the firm will also establish the Further Network by actively investing in and co-creating startups with leading global venture builders.

