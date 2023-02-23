G7 Presses IMF to Provide More Aid to Ukraine on Eve of Invasion Anniversary by Vittorio Rienzo 23 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 G7 ministers discussed fresh sanctions on Moscow and increased support for Ukraine on Thursday, a day ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “G7 Presses IMF to Provide More Aid to Ukraine on Eve of Invasion Anniversary” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “G7 Presses IMF to Provide More Aid to Ukraine on Eve of Invasion Anniversary”