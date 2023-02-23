G7 Presses IMF to Provide More Aid to Ukraine on Eve of Invasion Anniversary

by Vittorio Rienzo
23 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
g7-presses-imf-to-provide-more-aid-to-ukraine-on-eve-of-invasion-anniversary


G7 ministers discussed fresh sanctions on Moscow and increased support for Ukraine on Thursday, a day ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “G7 Presses IMF to Provide More Aid to Ukraine on Eve of Invasion Anniversary

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: