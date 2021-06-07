gabrielle-union-and-jeremy-pope-to-star-in-a24’s-‘the-inspection’

Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope have been cast in the A24 movie “The Inspection,” based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton.

Bratton is writing the screenplay and directing the film in his feature debut. It will begin shooting later this summer.

Pope, who received Tony Award nominations for “Ain’t Too Proud” and “Choir Boy,” as well as Emmy recognition for Ryan Murphy’s miniseries “Hollywood,” has landed the leading role in “The Inspection.” He will portray a young gay man who enlists in the Marines. Union will play the mother whose approval he seeks.

Bratton began making films as a U.S. Marine after spending a decade homeless because he was kicked out of his house for being gay. He recently won an Independent Spirit Award for his documentary “Pier Kids,” and has previously directed the short films “Walk for Me” and “Buck.”

A24 will handle worldwide distribution on “The Inspection” and will co-finance the movie with Gamechanger Films.

Effie T. Brown (“Dear White People,” “Real Women Have Curves”) will produce on behalf of Gamechanger Films. Chester Algernal Gordon will also serve as a producer via their Freedom Principle shingle.

“Elegance brings authenticity, heart and a fresh perspective to this compelling autobiographical story and we are thrilled to have Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union on board to bring it to life,” Brown said in a statement. “I’ve long admired the excellent work of our partners at A24 and it’s exciting for Gamechanger to partner with a company that is equally committed to bringing diverse and captivating stories to the forefront of entertainment.”

