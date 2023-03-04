Gang sentenced to three years jail and Dh3.7 million fine for abduction and stealing

Dubai: A gang has been sentenced to three years in jail by the Dubai Court of First Instance for stealing Dh3.7 million from a businessman who was trying to buy Bitcoins.

According to official records, the two defendants will be deported after serving their jail term. They are liable to pay the fine of Dh3.7 million too.

The businessman told Dubai Police he was scammed by the first defendant who lured him to a villa to buy cryptocurrency, before attacking him with others, who are still at large, and stealing Dh3 million and two watches worth Dh750,000.

“I found a card on my car about sale of Bitcoins at a rate that was cheaper than the market rate. I called the number on the card and made a deal with them to buy cryptocurrency. They asked me to come to a villa in Al Barsha with the money,” said the businessman in official records.