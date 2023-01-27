Garbiñe Muguruza Awarded Wildcard And Added To Stellar ‘Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open’

Former world number one, and two-time Grand Slam winner, Garbiñe Muguruza, has been granted a main draw Wild-Card at the inaugural ‘Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open’.

The Spaniard claimed the French Open and Wimbledon titles on her way to becoming world number one in 2017 and has ten career singles titles to her name – including the coveted Tour Finals in 2021.

Known for her aggressive all-court game, and powerful groundstrokes, Muguruza will take her place among some of the world’s best female stars in the UAE capital from 5 – 12 February.

The WTA 500 event, hosted in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Mubadala, is the first ongoing WTA sanctioned tour event to be located in Abu Dhabi and will be held at Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre.

“I am incredibly excited to be playing the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and thank the tournament organisers for handing me a main draw Wild-Card,” said the 29-year-old. “To be able to play in the first hosting of the event is a huge honour and I will be looking to find some good form and put on a show for the fans in the UAE.”

Muguruza will be in exceptional company at the event, which will feature a host of the world’s top 20 players – led by Tunisia’s OnsJabeur, the current world number two – who enjoyed a breakout 2022, which included two Grand Slam finals. Hot on the heels of a successful Australian Open, Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, will be looking to continue her good form, while fellow Grand Slam winners Bianca Andreescu and Jelena Ostapenko will also feature.

The event will continue the WTA’s 50-year anniversary celebrations, with tickets starting at AED 50 for adults (including premium tickets on Monday and Tuesday), whilst full tournament packages are available at a 15% saving, including hospitality tickets that promise an unparalleled event experience. Additionally, tickets for children under 12 accompanied by premium and regular ticketholders will be free during the first four days.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is being produced by IMG, the company behind the Miami Open and Madrid Open, and globally renowned cultural events such as New York Fashion Week: The Shows, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland and Frieze art fairs.

Fans can now secure the best available seats at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City by visiting ticketmaster.ae and are encouraged to follow @MubadalaAbuDhabiOpen on social media channels for updates.

For more information on everything to come at the inaugural Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, please visit: https://www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com/

Vittorio Rienzo