GCC Supreme Council Reiterates Support for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity>

by valipomponi
5 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
gcc-supreme-council-reiterates-support-for-morocco’s-territorial-integrity>


The Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council for the Arab States (GCC) reiterated on Friday its support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

valipomponi

0 comments on “GCC Supreme Council Reiterates Support for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity>

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: